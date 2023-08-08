Krista Romita Grocholski (she/her) is a physical scientist at RAND, a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and lead principal investigator of the NOAA Mid-Atlantic Climate Adaptation Partnership (formerly RISA) program. Romita Grocholski's work at RAND has been focused on climate adaptation and resilience, non-lethal weapons and intermediate force capabilities, emerging technologies, commercial space, military readiness, and building data tools/visualizations. Prior to joining RAND, she completed her Ph.D. in observational astronomy at the University of Florida. Romita Grocholski received her M.S. in astronomy from the University of Florida and her B.A. in astronomy and physics from Vassar College.
Selected Publications
Romita Grocholski, Krista, Scott Savitz, Jonathan P. Wong, Sydney Litterer, Raza Khan, and Monika Cooper, Evaluating the Use of Non-Lethal Weapons in Operational Environments, RAND Corporation (RB-A654-1), 2022
Romita Grocholski, Krista, Scott Savitz, Jonathan P. Wong, Sydney Litterer, Raza Khan, and Monika Cooper, How to Effectively Assess the Impact of Non-Lethal Weapons as Intermediate Force Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-A654-1), 2022
Romita Grocholski, Krista, Michelle E. Miro, Jessica Spaccio, Samantha Borisoff, Lena Easton-Calabria, and Arthur T. DeGaetano, Mid-Atlantic Regional Climate Impacts Summary and Outlook: Spring 2022, RAND Corporation (TL-A386-10), 2022
Yonekura, Emmi, Brian Dolan, Moon Kim, Krista Romita Grocholski, Raza Khan, and Yool Kim, Commercial Space Capabilities and Market Overview: The Relationship Between Commercial Space Developments and the U.S. Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-A578-2), 2022
Miro, Michelle E., Krista Romita Grocholski, Jessica Spaccio, Samantha Borisoff, Lena Easton-Calabria, and Arthur T. DeGaetano, Mid-Atlantic Regional Climate Impacts Summary and Outlook: Summer 2022, RAND Corporation (TL-A386-11), 2022