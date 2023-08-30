This Perspective presents key information needs for these agencies that could help lower barriers to understanding climate change and operationalizing climate information in local policies, regulations, and infrastructure design. Recommendations for applied research that would address these barriers and support stormwater management agencies in more effective climate adaptation at local, regional, and national scales are also described.

Flooding is one of the costliest types of natural disasters in the United States. Across the Mid-Atlantic region, extreme precipitation-induced flooding has occurred nearly every season since 2018, leading to property damage, business disruptions, injuries, and loss of life. These events are expected to worsen into the future as a consequence of climate change, and communities throughout the region will continue to incur significant losses unless they undertake enhancements in stormwater planning and management to mitigate current and future flood risk. However, planning for extreme precipitation poses a broad set of challenges to stormwater management agencies.

This research was sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and conducted by the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.

This publication is part of the RAND Corporation Perspective series. RAND Perspectives present expert insights on timely policy issues. All RAND Perspectives undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.