The Mid-Atlantic Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments (MARISA) Regional Climate Impacts Summary and Outlook is a quarterly series produced by the MARISA program, a collaboration funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through the RAND Corporation and researchers at Pennsylvania State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State University, Cornell University, and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. This series draws information from regional climate centers, news and weather information, and high-resolution climate data sets for the benefit of policymakers, practitioners, residents, and community leaders in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a focus on the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Projections of future climate in the Chesapeake Bay watershed come from the best available scientific information. For this spring 2023 version of the series, Part 1 details significant weather events that occurred from March 2023 through May 2023; Part 2 characterizes seasonal temperature and precipitation compared to historical averages; Part 3 describes seasonal weather forecasts and pertinent information for the upcoming summer season; and Part 4 presents an interactive tool that shows an analysis of how the timing of the first hot day is projected to change in the future.

