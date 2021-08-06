Edward W. Chan

Senior Operations Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in operations research, Cornell University

Overview

Edward Chan is a senior operations researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He applies techniques such as process mapping, failure mode analysis, and mathematical modeling to a variety of readiness and preparedness problems in the security arena, be that homeland security, national security, or health security. He has conducted vulnerability analyses on aviation and maritime security, personnel screening processes, and election cybersecurity. He has developed performance measures in the areas of public health, hospital preparedness, and homeland security. He has led studies on military medical care including planning expeditionary care and aeromedical evacuation, increasing hospital surge capacity, and examining options for maintaining clinical currency. Chan earned his Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and Ph.D. in operations research from Cornell University.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Medical Countermeasures Planner, Emergency Planning and Response Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; Research Health Scientist, Veterans Emergency Management Evaluation Center, US Department of Veterans Affairs

Selected Publications

Chan, Edward W., Heather Krull, Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia, James R. Broyles, Daniel A. Waxman, Jill Gurvey, Paul M. Colthirst, JoEllen Schimmels, and Anthony Marinos, Options for Maintaining Clinical Proficiency During Peacetime, RAND Corporation (RR-2543-A), 2020

Hodgson, Quentin E., Edward W. Chan, Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, Bryan Boling, Benjamin Boudreaux, Bilyana Lilly, and Andrew J. Lohn, Securing U.S. Elections: A Method for Prioritizing Cybersecurity Risk in Election Infrastructure, RAND Corporation (RR-A512-1), 2022

Abir, Mahshid, Christopher Nelson, Edward W. Chan, Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Christina Cutter, Karishma V. Patel, and Andy Bogart, Critical Care Surge Response Strategies for the 2020 COVID-19 Outbreak in the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-A164-1), 2020

Towe, Vivian L.; Petrun Sayers, Elizabeth L. ; Chan, Edward W. ; Kim, Alice Y. ; Tom, Ashlyn; Chan, Wing Yi ; Marquis, Jefferson P. ; Robbins, Michael W. ; Saum-Manning, Lisa ; Weden, Margaret M.; Payne, Leslie Adrienne , Community Planning and Capacity Building in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, RAND (RR-2598), 2020

Williams, Heather J. ; Van Abel, Kristin ; Metz, David; Marrone, James V. ; Chan, Edward W. ; Costello, Katherine ; Bauer, Ryan; Hill, Devon; Veronneau, Simon ; Chang, Joseph C.; Mitch, Ian; Traub, Joshua Lawrence ; Soliman, Sarah; Haldeman, Zachary; Klim, The Risk-Mitigation Value of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential: A Comprehensive Security Assessment of the TWIC Program, RAND (RR-3096), 2020

Mouton, Christopher A.; Chan, Edward Wei-Min; Grissom, Adam; Godges, John.; Ahtchi, Badreddine.; Dougherty, Brian K., Personnel Recovery in the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility: Cost-Effective Options for Improvement, RAND (RR-2161z1), 2019

Jackson BA, Chan EW, LaTourrette T, "Assessing the Security Benefits of a Trusted Traveler Program in the Presence of Attempted Attacker Exploitation and Compromise," Journal of Transportation Security, 5, 2012

Miro, Michelle E., Andrew Lauland, Rahim Ali, Edward W. Chan, Richard H. Donohue, Liisa Ecola, Timothy R. Gulden, Liam Regan, Karen M. Sudkamp, Tobias Sytsma, Michael T. Wilson, and Chandler Sachs, Assessing Risk to the National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change, RAND Corporation (RR-A1645-7), 2022

Commentary

  • Laboratory with map of United States showing disease outbreaks, photo by janiecbros/Getty Images
    Public Health Preparedness

    Rebuild Public Health for the Next Pandemic?

    COVID-19 exposed how underprepared the United States was for a pandemic and raised questions about preparedness for the next one. With political will to spend money on public health, how can America take a holistic view of all the options? And how should investments be prioritized?

    Aug 6, 2021

    The RAND Blog

  • Blog

    Prepare for Disaster

    Published commentary by RAND staff: Prepare for Disaster in the United Press International.

    Sep 27, 2005

    United Press International

Publications