Selected Publications
Chan, Edward W., Heather Krull, Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia, James R. Broyles, Daniel A. Waxman, Jill Gurvey, Paul M. Colthirst, JoEllen Schimmels, and Anthony Marinos, Options for Maintaining Clinical Proficiency During Peacetime, RAND Corporation (RR-2543-A), 2020
Hodgson, Quentin E., Edward W. Chan, Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, Bryan Boling, Benjamin Boudreaux, Bilyana Lilly, and Andrew J. Lohn, Securing U.S. Elections: A Method for Prioritizing Cybersecurity Risk in Election Infrastructure, RAND Corporation (RR-A512-1), 2022
Abir, Mahshid, Christopher Nelson, Edward W. Chan, Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Christina Cutter, Karishma V. Patel, and Andy Bogart, Critical Care Surge Response Strategies for the 2020 COVID-19 Outbreak in the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-A164-1), 2020
Towe, Vivian L.; Petrun Sayers, Elizabeth L. ; Chan, Edward W. ; Kim, Alice Y. ; Tom, Ashlyn; Chan, Wing Yi ; Marquis, Jefferson P. ; Robbins, Michael W. ; Saum-Manning, Lisa ; Weden, Margaret M.; Payne, Leslie Adrienne , Community Planning and Capacity Building in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, RAND (RR-2598), 2020
Williams, Heather J. ; Van Abel, Kristin ; Metz, David; Marrone, James V. ; Chan, Edward W. ; Costello, Katherine ; Bauer, Ryan; Hill, Devon; Veronneau, Simon ; Chang, Joseph C.; Mitch, Ian; Traub, Joshua Lawrence ; Soliman, Sarah; Haldeman, Zachary; Klim, The Risk-Mitigation Value of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential: A Comprehensive Security Assessment of the TWIC Program, RAND (RR-3096), 2020
Mouton, Christopher A.; Chan, Edward Wei-Min; Grissom, Adam; Godges, John.; Ahtchi, Badreddine.; Dougherty, Brian K., Personnel Recovery in the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility: Cost-Effective Options for Improvement, RAND (RR-2161z1), 2019
Jackson BA, Chan EW, LaTourrette T, "Assessing the Security Benefits of a Trusted Traveler Program in the Presence of Attempted Attacker Exploitation and Compromise," Journal of Transportation Security, 5, 2012
Miro, Michelle E., Andrew Lauland, Rahim Ali, Edward W. Chan, Richard H. Donohue, Liisa Ecola, Timothy R. Gulden, Liam Regan, Karen M. Sudkamp, Tobias Sytsma, Michael T. Wilson, and Chandler Sachs, Assessing Risk to the National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change, RAND Corporation (RR-A1645-7), 2022