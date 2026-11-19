We are updating the guidance for mental health services on how they should exercise their duties to safeguard people from the risk of radicalisation

What is the issue?

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The UK Government’s Prevent programme aims to stop people from being drawn into terrorism by identifying risks and intervening early. Prevent sits alongside long-established safeguarding duties, whereby agencies, including mental health services, can make referrals and then, where appropriate, individuals may receive targeted support designed to mitigate their susceptibility to radicalisation. In recognition of the specific role of mental health services in working with vulnerable populations, dedicated Prevent guidance for mental health services was developed in 2017.

However, since 2017, the context in which Prevent operates has changed significantly. For example, the landscape of extremist threats has changed, as has the capacity and practices of mental health services.

This project, commissioned by the UK Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), addresses the need for updated, evidence-informed guidance for UK healthcare professionals.

How did we help?

To produce updated guidance, we undertook the following activities:

Rapid evidence assessment: Reviewed academic and policy literature on the links between mental health, neurodivergence, and radicalisation.

Reviewed academic and policy literature on the links between mental health, neurodivergence, and radicalisation. Policy review: Conducted detailed analysis of existing policy guidance related to the Prevent programme.

Conducted detailed analysis of existing policy guidance related to the Prevent programme. Targeted expert interviews: Engaged with stakeholders familiar with Prevent guidance and related processes. Participants included clinical leaders and frontline staff in NHS mental health trusts, law enforcement representatives, charities with expertise in neurodivergence and radicalisation prevention experts.

Engaged with stakeholders familiar with Prevent guidance and related processes. Participants included clinical leaders and frontline staff in NHS mental health trusts, law enforcement representatives, charities with expertise in neurodivergence and radicalisation prevention experts. Validation workshop: Hosted a workshop with 23 participants from across the NHS, government and the charitable sector to test and refine proposed guidance drafts.

Drawing on insights from the evidence assessment, interviews, and workshop, we will produce revised guidance that reflects the latest understanding and best practice. The final version will undergo peer review by a broad range of experts.

What did we do with the findings?

Using the data gathered through the processes described above, we developed new, dedicated guidance that reflected the relevant findings. The guidance was peer-reviewed by a selected group of experts from within and outside government. The updated guidance was then published on GOV.UK, alongside accessible graphics and summary materials, for use by mental health professionals and Prevent leads.

RAND Europe project team