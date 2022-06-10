Nick Fahy

Nick Fahy
Research Group Director
Cambridge Office

Education

D.Phil. in evidence-based healthcare, University of Oxford

Overview

Nicholas (Nick) Fahy (he/him) is the research group director for health and well-being at RAND Europe, where he oversees research in such areas as health systems and health care innovation, workplace well-being, and the behavioural and social determinants of health and well-being.

Fahy joined RAND Europe from the University of Oxford, where he was a senior researcher in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, and he remains a fellow at Green Templeton College. As a researcher and consultant in health policy and systems, he looked at how health systems work; lessons learned by comparing health systems across countries; and how to bring about constructive change in health systems.

Fahy is also an expert advisor on innovation and implementation for the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, working with policymakers across Europe to support evidence-informed policymaking. This builds on wide-ranging experience in international health policy, including over a decade in the European Commission, most recently as head of the health information unit of the Health and Consumer Protection DG.

Fahy has a D.Phil. from the University of Oxford in evidence-based health care, specifically examining psychological theory and its role in the model of diffusion of innovations in health care, and is a chartered psychologist. He is professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. 

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Senior Expert Advisor on health systems innovation, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies; Associate Fellow, Green Templeton College, University of Oxford; Honorary Senior Researcher, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford

Selected Publications

Nick Fahy, Gemma A Williams, COVID-19 Health System Response Monitor Network, Use of digital health tools in Europe: before, during and after COVID-19, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, 2021

Nick Fahy, Nicole Mauer, Dimitra Panteli, European support for improving health and care systems, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, 2021

Scott L. Greer, Nick Fahy, Sarah Rozenblum, Holly Jarman, Willy Palm, Heather A. Elliott, Matthias Wismar, Everything you always wanted to know about European Union health policies but were afraid to ask, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, 2019

Trisha Greenhalgh, Joseph Wherton, Chrysanthi Papoutsi, Jennifer Lynch, Gemma Hughes, Christine A'Court, Susan Hinder, Nick Fahy, Rob Procter, Sara Shaw, "Beyond adoption: a new framework for theorizing and evaluating nonadoption, abandonment, and challenges to the scale-up, spread, and sustainability of health and care technologies," Journal of Medical Internet Research, 19(11), 2017

Nick Fahy, Tamara Hervey, Scott Greer, Holly Jarman, David Stuckler, Mike Galsworthy, Martin McKee, "How will Brexit affect health and health services in the UK? Evaluating three possible scenarios," The Lancet, 6736(17), 2017

Nick Fahy, "Who is shaping the future of European health systems?" BMJ, 344(mar13), 2012

Languages

French

  • Report

    Report

    Feasibility Study for a What Works Centre for Safety

    This study explores the potential impact of establishing a What Works Centre for Safety and concludes that it would add value to existing work in this area, but its feasibility will depend on the balance struck across different strategic dimensions.

    Sep 11, 2023

  • Journal Article

    Journal Article

    Study on a Future-Proofing Analysis of the 2017 EU AMR Action Plan

    This preliminary outcome assessment and future-proofing study of the 2017 European One Health Action Plan against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) identifies priorities to inform improvements that can make the EU AMR Action Plan fit for the future.

    Jan 19, 2023

  • Report

    Report

    The role of evidence in occupational safety and health

    This study aimed to explore and identify globally: (i) what types of evidence are produced, shared and used, and by whom, and (ii) how OSH decisions are informed and the role evidence plays in this process.

    Nov 23, 2022