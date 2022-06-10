Nicholas (Nick) Fahy (he/him) is the research group director for health and well-being at RAND Europe, where he oversees research in such areas as health systems and health care innovation, workplace well-being, and the behavioural and social determinants of health and well-being.
Fahy joined RAND Europe from the University of Oxford, where he was a senior researcher in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, and he remains a fellow at Green Templeton College. As a researcher and consultant in health policy and systems, he looked at how health systems work; lessons learned by comparing health systems across countries; and how to bring about constructive change in health systems.
Fahy is also an expert advisor on innovation and implementation for the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, working with policymakers across Europe to support evidence-informed policymaking. This builds on wide-ranging experience in international health policy, including over a decade in the European Commission, most recently as head of the health information unit of the Health and Consumer Protection DG.
Fahy has a D.Phil. from the University of Oxford in evidence-based health care, specifically examining psychological theory and its role in the model of diffusion of innovations in health care, and is a chartered psychologist. He is professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Selected Publications
