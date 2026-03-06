Health and Wellness Promotion

Health and Wellness Promotion

Through a variety of programs and policies, numerous stakeholders have attempted to promote health and wellness as a way to improve public health and reduce rising health care costs. RAND experts have examined workplace wellness programs, the effects of neighborhood characteristics—such as parks or grocery stores—on health and wellness, policy options for reducing obesity rates, and community substance abuse prevention programs.

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