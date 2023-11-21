RAND Europe Research

RAND Europe, commissioned by the Dutch government’s Research and Documentation Centre, at the request of the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, conducted a review of international approaches to police performance measurement.
The Porticus ‘IntegratED’ Programme aimed to address issues associated with school exclusion and attending alternative provision. RAND Europe and NFER evaluated the progress of the programme and explored its programmatic approach.
In several locations across England and Wales, NHS organisations responsible for managing acute hospitals have also taken over the running of primary care medical practices. Vertical integration is a valuable option to consider when GP practices look likely to fail due to recruitment and financial difficulties, but it is not an option that should be imposed from the top down.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology presents significant opportunities and risks, and proactive policy is needed to manage these emerging technologies. Researchers are investigating the policy implications of the application of AI to genome editing in humans, with technology governance as a cross-cutting theme.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service jointly commissioned RAND Europe to conduct a research study to examine and evaluate how drug testing regimens and incentivised substance free living wings are implemented in prisons in England and Wales.
RAND Europe is developing and maintaining an updated list of conflict-affected and high-risk areas to facilitate the calibration of due-diligence efforts made by EU importers of specific metals and minerals.
The Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME) commissioned RAND Europe in partnership with Ernst & Young to undertake research to better understand the role of third-country workers in the long-term care sector in the EU.
Achieving impact from evidence centres is feasible, but active engagement with stakeholders throughout the process is central, as is recognition that decisions on policy and practice are complex processes where evidence is important but not the sole factor.
RAND Europe and Frontier Economics were commissioned by Research England to assess the extent to which investment in higher education providers through the UKRPIF programme has been effective in achieving its objectives.
Researchers are evaluating the UK Food Standards Agency's pilot Pathogen Surveillance in Agriculture, Food and the Environment (PATH-SAFE) Programme to assess whether it is improving detection of pathogens in the agri-food system and to enhance its success with recommendations for management.
Researchers mapped the existing tools and methods that aim to measure and/or improve the environmental sustainability of health research. They then assessed how these tools and methods can be incorporated into Wellcome processes and decision-making.
Offering flexible working, job redesign and reasonable adjustments, having age-friendly management and cultures, and having age-inclusive recruitment practices are important to recruit and retain workers aged 50+.
Changes to working practices and environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have affected exposure to known work-related musculoskeletal disorder (WRMSD) risk factors. Researchers studied this changing world of work, its effect on WRMSDs and post-pandemic considerations for WRMSDs.