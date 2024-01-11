Informing European Policy

Grecaud Paul/Adobe Stock

For more than two decades, RAND Europe has helped inform European policymaking through evidence-based insights in a number of key areas, including migration; defence, security & counter violent extremism (CVE); education & family policy; health & science; economics; and crime & illicit drugs.

With an active office based in Brussels, our work helps to shape policy and support decision making within the European Union and individual member states, providing the facts, figures and insights that policymakers and governments need to address the important issues.

Migration

Defence, Security & CVE

Education & Family Policy

Health & Science

Economics

Crime & Illicit Drugs

research