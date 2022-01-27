European Platform for Investing in Children helps identify 'practices that work' across member states

RAND Europe created and maintains the online European Platform for Investing in Children (EPIC). Reflecting the European Commission’s policy focus on children at risk, EPIC collects, evaluates, and disseminates practices that improve outcomes for children. RAND applies a rigorous evaluation framework for the identification of effective, lasting, and transferable child policy practices in Europe.

Background

In late February 2013, the European Commission (EC) adopted a new Recommendation: 'Investing in Children - breaking the cycle of disadvantage', annexed to the new Social Investment Package.

Referring to the new Recommendation, Commissioner László Andor launched the European Platform for Investing in Children (EPIC) in a speech at the Council of Europe Conference on Poverty and Inequalities in Societies of Human Rights. Andor explained that EPIC 'will collect and disseminate innovative practices' in areas such as early childhood education and care or parenting support.

An EU news release noted, "For children, disadvantage and exclusion experienced at an early age continue to have an impact on their ability to succeed at later stages of their lives. This is reflected in high drop-out rates in education and reduced employment opportunities, often creating a cycle of disadvantage that is repeated across generations. Studies show that tackling childhood disadvantage early, before it compounds, is the best way to ensure that people live up to their full potential."

New steps will also be discussed with Member States to improve or complement EU indicators as regards child deprivation, quality and affordable childcare, children's health and the situation of the most vulnerable children.

Goals

RAND Europe is helping the EC by creating and maintaining the online EPIC platform, by redesigning the current European Alliance for Families (EAF) platform to reflect the EC’s new policy focus. EPIC will continue to serve as a platform for the collection and evaluation of good policy practices with relevance to children, and to foster cooperation and mutual learning in the field through thematic seminars and workshops.

The "Practices that Work" section of the website will continue to be maintained by RAND Europe, to highlight practices that have been found to have a positive impact on children and families in European Union Member States. Information on practices can be submitted online, and if their impact has been evaluated in the past, the practices are reviewed under a coherent evaluation framework. Where sufficient evidence exists, practices are listed in a separate section of the website for Evidence-Based Practices.

