Juggling Work and Childcare During COVID-19

Project
European Platform for Investing in Children helps identify 'practices that work' across member states
Dec 3, 2013
How EU Member States Supported Working Families in 2020
Published in: European Commission, Employment, Social Affairs & Inclusion (2021). doi: 10.2767/557994
Posted on RAND.org on January 11, 2022
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
This report outlines existing evidence about the experiences of working parents and families in Europe during the COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020 and reviews the policies set out by 10 selected EU Member States (MSs) in response to these challenges.
Since its outbreak in Europe at the start of 2020, COVID-19 has significantly affected the lives of all EU citizens, including children and their families. With widespread closure of early childhood education and care (ECEC) settings and schools, working parents faced particular social and economic consequences through the need to balance work with increased childcare.
This report by the European Platform for Investing in Children (EPIC) aims to explore policies introduced by 10 MSs that aimed to support working parents in light of COVID-19 in 2020. The report explores policies and practices that were established or adapted in order to support families with working parents during COVID-19 and takes stock of their common features and impact.
The 10 EU MSs reviewed in more detail in this report are Austria, Cyprus, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Slovakia and Sweden.
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation External publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/principles.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.