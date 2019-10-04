European Medicines Agency Fee System Evaluation

Andy Dean/Adobe Stock The EMA established a fee system to ensure a sound financial basis for its assessments of medicines and other pharmacovigilance activities at the EU level. Researchers found the system is generally efficient and effective, but it is not cost-based at a granular level and not always flexible, and over time it has become increasingly complex. Additionally the EMA relies on both industry fees and EU and EEA budget contributions to meet the costs of all its activities.

Background

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a decentralised EU Agency responsible for the scientific evaluation, supervision and safety monitoring of medicines in the EU. The EMA carries out scientific assessments to support the authorisation of new medicines, meaning they can be sold on the EU market and used across Europe.

The EMA fee system was established to help ensure a sound financial basis for assessments related to the granting, maintaining and monitoring of EU market authorisations. It also supports other services related to medicinal products including pharmacovigilance activities at EU level.

Goals

RAND Europe was commissioned to conduct a study to support the evaluation of the EMA fee system on behalf of the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety of the European Commission (DG SANTÉ). Researchers examined the fees paid by pharmaceutical companies to the EMA, and the fees paid by the EMA to National Competent Authorities (NCAs) to remunerate them for the work they undertake for the EMA. In particular, the researchers examined the relationship between the fees and the costs of the services delivered. In assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the EMA fee system, the study determined the extent to which:

fees are founded on a sound economic basis

they are fair and proportionate, and

the system avoids unnecessary administrative burden on fee-payers.

The researchers addressed these questions with reference to the system’s relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, coherence and sustainability. This analysis helped the European Commission to consider the need for reform of the fee system.

Methodology

The study involved:

data gathering through desk research and stakeholder consultation,

developing a costing methodology and a financial model of the EMA,

assessing the current fees and remuneration levels against costs and

identifying gaps between a more cost based model and the current system.

Findings