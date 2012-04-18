Evaluating the Success of the EU Drugs Strategy
Background
With the current EU Drugs Strategy expiring in 2012, the European Commission asked RAND Europe to conduct an independent evaluation of the Strategy and its Action Plans and to provide recommendations for a potential successor strategy.
The evaluation provides a detailed assessment of the two policy areas of the Strategy — supply reduction and demand reduction — and the three cross-cutting themes of coordination, international cooperation, and information, research and evaluation.
Findings
Evidence collected from across the EU, and from international stakeholders, found that a drugs strategy at EU level can add considerable value to national drugs strategies — responding to the international nature of drugs markets and encouraging learning and the exchange of good practice. There is some evidence of implementation within Member States for every objective included in the Strategy, albeit to varying degrees.
The EU Drugs Strategy has had a discernible impact on the process of drugs policy formulation and adoption in individual Member States.
