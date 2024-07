Parradee/Adobe Stock

Societal resilience is an issue that has increasingly been of interest to national governments. Societal resilience is defined both as a defensive measure, enabling countries to enhance their ability to respond to shocks, as well as a deterrent, decreasing the efficacy of adversary attacks. For democracies in particular, this arguably is an area fraught with challenge. However, it remains an ill-defined and poorly understood concept. RAND research has focused extensively on defining societal resilience and thinking through its various aspects, including the role of Defence, the importance of popular will, and the key role played by protecting infrastructure and the industrial base.

Key focus areas:

Defence’s contribution to societal resilience

Developing a method to measuring resilience

Public will-to-fight

Supply chain resilience

