Photo by Parradee/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

The European and global security environment is worsening, with Russia posing a significant threat to Europe. Russia's actions on NATO's eastern flank, including the invasion of Ukraine, demonstrate this threat. The war in Ukraine has further highlighted challenges in maintaining domestic support and ensuring the necessary resources for defence efforts, raising questions about the roles of the private sector and government. Additionally, European societies face pressures from Sino-American competition, which has an impact their economies. Like other European countries, the Netherlands is concerned about its societal resilience in the face of these security challenges. The global security deterioration has intensified societal pressures, while various threats, such as cyberattacks, transnational crime and the COVID-19 pandemic, have tested resilience. Cyberattacks are increasing, posing risks to information reliability, while organised crime and health crises like COVID-19 threaten societal stability.

How did we help?

Utilising insights from prior RAND Europe resilience analyses, we aimed to delineate various societal dimensions, effective strategies for bolstering resilience, as well as related risks and challenges. We also offer practical recommendations to strengthen the societal resilience of the Netherlands.

What did we find?

While societal resilience encompasses diverse elements, there are key shared principles for enhancing resilience. Collaboration among government, the private sector and the general population is crucial. RAND Europe identified specific competencies essential for bolstering societal resilience against national security threats across a resilience cycle consisting of Prepare, Absorb, Recover, and Adapt and Transform phases. By applying these competencies in the Dutch context, tailored actions can be identified to enhance societal resilience. This comprehensive approach enables the identification of measures to maintain critical system functions like water supply, healthcare, electricity and internet access, all critical for national security. Emphasising a whole-of-society approach, involving the private sector, civil society and citizens, is essential at every stage of resilience-building efforts.

What can be done?

This study highlights the importance of a holistic response to resilience threats such as military aggression by a state actor. It acknowledges that there is no universal solution for societal resilience. Nonetheless, the following key policy recommendations, aligned with the resilience cycle, are proposed for the Netherlands:

Prepare

Enhance communication at all levels to strengthen trust and understanding.

Develop metrics for different facets of societal resilience to assess the effectiveness of responses.

Recognise that societal resilience differs among countries due to diverse threats, which influence the unity of the population in addressing these challenges

Absorb

Improve coordination across government by defining roles and responsibilities at local and national levels.

Establish clear roles, responsibilities and communication channels within governmental organisations and the private sector.

Recover

Work with partners and allies to share good practices and resources, fostering international collaboration in infrastructure development.

Conduct joint planning, crisis simulations and exercises to enhance response capabilities.

Adapt and Transform

Adopt mechanisms for whole-of-society collaboration and mobilisation, aligned with the key threats and objectives outlined in the 2024 Defence White Paper, 2023 Security Strategy and 2022 National Risk Assessment.

Continuous adaptation to evolving threats is essential to uphold security strategy and enhance resilience over time.

This examination of societal resilience in the Dutch context reveals a complex threat landscape, necessitating a multifaceted approach to enhance readiness, coordination, and adaptation. By understanding the unique challenges faced by the Netherlands and implementing actionable recommendations aligned with the resilience cycle, the Netherlands can enhance its ability to address diverse threats, promote cooperation and ensure enduring resilience in the face of evolving security dynamics.