Strengthening societal resilience
A perspective on strategic priorities for the Netherlands amidst geopolitical tensions
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 1, 2024
A perspective on strategic priorities for the Netherlands amidst geopolitical tensions
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 1, 2024
This RAND Europe Perspective, 'Societal Resilience in the Netherlands', delves into strategies to fortify societal resilience against intentional and natural threats faced by the Netherlands. Emphasising coordination across local, regional and national entities, as well as public-private partnerships, the analysis delineates four resilience phases — preparation, absorption, recovery and adaptation — tailored to national nuances. Challenges in quantifying psychological resilience are explored, with proposed models considering motivations, capabilities and culture. In addition, historical and contemporary case studies underscore the importance of societal cohesion, while the role of defence structures in crisis continuity is highlighted. The Perspective advocates for adaptive, context-specific approaches to bolster societal stability and security in the Netherlands.
This work was conducted by RAND Europe.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.