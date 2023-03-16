RAND Europe Focus on the burden of disease

Photo by Rawf8/Getty Images

Most research and assessments of the impact of a health condition analyse the direct effect on patient populations, using metrics such as morbidity (years spent living with a disease), mortality (years lost due to the disease) and impacts on patient quality of life. Some research also considers impacts on health service use, for example in the context of consultations with healthcare professionals and hospital admissions.

The wider impacts of disease on society, including impacts on the economy, are considered less often in burden of disease studies.

The wider impacts of disease on society are considered less often in burden of disease studies. This means that most research paints a limited picture of how society more broadly – spanning patients, their carers and families, and the wider economy - is affected.

RAND Europe is at the forefront of efforts to develop a more rounded understanding of the true scale and nature of disease burden and the value of healthcare innovations in mitigating this burden. This is essential to identifying potential unmet patient needs, illuminating healthcare service priorities, and reducing health inequalities, as well as for informing clinical practice and future research and policy.

Areas of focus

Clinical burden and patient care pathways

We seek to understand the scale of a disease’s burden and its impact on patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and health systems. This includes quantifying the prevalence/incidence of disease, highlighting the experiences and preferences of individuals impacted by disease or those who diagnosis, treat, or manage disease. We conduct mappings of clinical care pathways and identify facilitators and barriers along these pathways to help policymakers arrive at actionable ways to improve access to care and the quality of service delivery.

Economic burden and societal value of healthcare innovations

We seek to understand the economic impact of disease, through a combination of epidemiological modelling and a variety of different health economic evaluation approaches, such as cost-effectiveness or cost of illness analyses. Specifically, we have developed methods to evaluate the value of healthcare innovations by using an economic system modelling approach, which enables the identification of value drivers beyond the healthcare sector, including an assessment of the potential fiscal implications of public health policies. Throughout the process, we proactively disseminate insights from our work.

Our approach

We use a suite of qualitative and quantitative methodologies in our approach to understanding the burden of disease and the societal value of healthcare innovations. These include traditional methods, as well as more innovative, non-traditional methods. Several of these innovative methods were developed by RAND, including Delphi exercises and serious gaming.

Traditional methods: Literature reviews

Focus groups

Surveys

Interviews

Stakeholder workshops

Health economic evaluation methods Non-traditional methods: Delphi exercises for expert elicitation

Discrete choice experiments

Serious Gaming

Futures and foresights methods

Examples of our work

Chronic insomnia is associated with reduced productivity in the workplace due to absenteeism and presenteeism, resulting in a loss of an average of 44–54 working days per worker with chronic insomnia every year and reductions to national GDPs, ranging from 0.64% to 1.31%, or approximately $1.8–207.5 billion. The societal and economic burden of insomnia in adults: An international study

Nocturia is associated with up to $79 billion lost economic output per year across six countries, indicating that both nocturia and poor sleep quality offer important opportunities for intervention. How nightly bathroom trips affect health and productivity

The economic impact of respiratory syncytial virus in children under 5 in the UK each year to be about £14 million in lost productivity of parents and carers; £1.5 million of their out-of-pocket costs; and £65 million of healthcare costs. Thus, the total economic cost is estimated to be around £80 million each year. The impact of respiratory syncytial virus on the NHS, society and economy in the UK

Based on a theoretical model (called a dynamic general equilibrium model) that explored different future global scenarios in order to see what effect they would produce on the global economy, failing to tackle AMR will mean that the world population by 2050 will be between 11 million and 444 million lower than it would otherwise be in the absence of AMR. Estimating the economic costs of antimicrobial resistance

Vaccine nationalism – a situation in which countries push to get first access to a supply of vaccines and hoard key components for vaccine production – could lead to the unequal allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and cost the global economy up to $1.2 trillion a year in GDP terms. COVID-19 and the cost of vaccine nationalism

Multiple sclerosis is associated with high economic costs to society that go beyond costs to the healthcare system. However, there is limited evidence on the impact of disease progression on patients, carers, and society as a whole indicating the need for further studies in this area. Understanding the societal burden of disease progression in multiple sclerosis

The cost of early breast cancer extends beyond the direct cost of care. It includes costs associated with quality of life, out-of-pocket expenses and costs as a result of loss of productivity. Furthermore, existing effective treatment for early breast cancer may lead policymakers and payers to underestimate the need for investment in further improvements and innovation. Societal impacts of treating breast cancer early

Diagnosis, treatment and management of central diabetes insipidus

Central Diabetes Insipidus (CDI) can be difficult to distinguish between other conditions. Improved guidance is needed to support patients, carers, primary care physicians and general paediatricians to identify clinical features earlier, and to consider CDI as a possible diagnosis when a patient presents with suggestive symptoms. Diagnosis, treatment and management of central diabetes insipidus

The societal and economic burden of seasonal influenza in working-aged adults

An estimated that 2.4 million working adults could be infected with influenza, resulting in 4.8 million working days lost annually in the UK. This equates to a loss of £644 million to the UK’s economy (0.04% GDP). Increasing vaccination rates in working adults by 10-percentage points from current rates within each employment sector could increase the national GDP by £258 million. The indirect economic and societal burden of seasonal influenza on the UK

Addressing challenges in care for patients with Clostridioides difficile infection

Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is associated with challenges in diagnosis,it can be difficult to differentiate between CDI and other conditions presenting with similar symptoms ; difficulties in distinguishing a new CDI from a recurring one; high cost of some CDI treatments, creating barriers to accessing. Addressing challenges in care for patients with Clostridioides difficile infection

Faecal microbiota transplantation for C. difficile infections