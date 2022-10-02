Overview
Mehdi Shiva is a research leader at RAND. He is an experienced economist and works primarily for RAND Europe. Prior to joining RAND, Shiva led the economics research and policy agenda at Government Outcomes Lab, a research program within the Blavatnik School of Government (BSG) at the University of Oxford. During his time at BSG, Shiva worked on a diverse range of research, teaching, and advisory projects around applied economics/econometrics, public/social/health policy, and evaluation. Before that, Shiva worked as a health economist at the University of Dundee/Ninewells Hospital and as a research director for an entrepreneurial company in collaboration with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST). Shiva has also done some fellowship and consultancy work in the international development sector with NGOs.
Shiva holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Dundee, a M.Sc. in empirical and theoretical economics from the Paris School of Economics, a M.Sc. in models and methods of quantitive economics from the University of Paris I: Panthéon-Sorbonne, and a B.Sc. in economics from the University of Tehran.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Shiva, M., & Molana, H, "The Luxury of Lockdown," The European Journal of Development Research, 34(1), 2021
Shiva, M., FitzGerald, C., Carter, E., & Airoldi, M, "Beyond “make” or “buy”: Evaluating value‐for‐money in public service delivery.," Annals of Public and Cooperative Economics, 2024
M. Shiva, "Seeking outcomes under tight budgets: A case for health impact bonds in Post‐COVID times," The International Journal of Health Planning and Management., 39(2), 2023
Shiva, M., Wei, C., Molana, H., & Nabi, G, "Cost-Effectiveness of Prostate Cancer Detection in Biopsy-Naïve Men: Ultrasound Shear Wave Elastography vs. Multiparametric Diagnostic Magnetic Resonance Imaging," Healthcare , 10(2), 2022
Domingos, F. D., J Heinrich, C., Saussier, S., & Shiva, M, " Navigating contract renegotiations with sustainability at the helm: Societal benefits and transaction costs," Journal of Strategic Contracting and Negotiation,, 2024
Shiva, M., Molana, H., & Kwiatkowski, A, "Climatic Conditions and Internal Armed Conflicts: An Empirical Study," Research in Social Movements, Conflicts and Change, 2022
Khopekar, F., Nabi, S., Shiva, M., Stewart, M., Rajendran, B., & Nabi, G., "Cost-effectiveness of quality improvement intervention to reduce time between CT-detection and ureteroscopic laser fragmentation in acute symptomatic ureteric stones management," World Journal of Urology, 42(1), 2024
Moayyed, M., & Shiva, M., "The impact of oil price changes on industrial production: a panel smooth-transition approach on G7 countries.," International Economics and Economic Policy, 20(4), 2023