Sonja Marjanovic is director of healthcare innovation at RAND Europe. Her work provides decisionmakers with evidence and insights to support innovation and improvement in healthcare systems, and to support the translation of innovation into societal benefits.
Previously, Marjanovic led RAND Europe's institutional partnership with the Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute at Cambridge University. She is also a member of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research, an expert advisor on innovation to the NHS England and NHS Improvement cancer programme, a Trustee of The Nuffield Trust and an advisory board member for the Centre for Healthcare Innovation Research - City, University of London.
Marjanovic's strengths lie in understanding the interface between health research and innovation, improved service delivery and health sector competitiveness in both developed and developing country contexts, and in relation to diverse clinical areas. She has over fifteen years of experience working on policy challenges for clients that span public, industry and third sector decision makers. Some examples include the Department of Health and Social Care, Office for Life Sciences, NHS England, NIHR, Roche, Sanofi, GSK, EFPIA, the Alzheimer’s Society, Wellcome, and international institutions (e.g. European Commission).
She has also worked for the ESRC Centre for Business Research, has consulting experience in intellectual property services, and has commercial experience in business development, founding and managing a diagnostic start-up. Her academic background combines training in innovation policy, management studies and molecular genetics. She received her Ph.D. from Judge Business School, Cambridge University.