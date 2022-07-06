Mark Cabling is an analyst at RAND Europe in health and wellbeing, working on health care innovation research. He works on projects that involve rapid evidence assessments for clients such as Sanofi and Merck Europe, exploring the indirect burden of seasonal influenza and R&D cost transparency, respectively. Currently he project manages a CRUK-funded project on target product profiles for oncology diagnostics. He also has experience in interviewing clinicians and analysing data elicited from various stakeholders, including patients, experts, and practitioners. Cabling sits on an advisory group for THIS Institute’s avoidable brain injury research, working closely with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Royal College of Midwives to find consensus on key data items for capturing neonatal brain injury.
Before coming to RAND Europe, he was a research associate on a COVID-19 project that explored the burden of illness and health inequities suffered by ethnic minorities in the UK. He spent four years conducting applied research first as a research assistant in breast cancer health disparities at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Georgetown University’s Medical Centre, where he largely focused on the patient-clinician relationship and social support.
Cabling has 17 publications largely around the topic of breast cancer and health disparities. His expertise is in applying qualitative methods, such as interviews, rapid evidence assessments, and focus groups, to address key issues in public health. He has a Ph.D. in cancer studies from King’s College London.
Languages
Tagalog