Improving care for patients with Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI)
Challenges and opportunities for diagnosis, treatment and management in Australia
Data VizPublished Sep 30, 2024
Clostridioides difficile (C. Difficile) is a bacterium commonly restricted to low numbers in the human gut without harm. However, imbalance of the gut environment — often in response to antibiotic use or after gastrointestinal surgery — leads to its overgrowth and production of harmful toxins, known as C. Difficile Infection (CDI). The objective of this research was to better understand the key challenges in the clinical care pathway for CDI to inform future clinical practice and policy.
Korean translation
PDF, 1.4 MB
Portuguese translation
PDF, 1.2 MB
Spanish translation
PDF, 1.2 MB
This study was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals and was independently conducted by RAND Europe.
This publication is part of the RAND infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
