What are the issues?

Patients with C. difficile infection (CDI) often receive suboptimal care. What multidisciplinary solutions do clinicians recommend? Faecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) use and guideline recommendations for recurrent CDI (rCDI) are increasing. What challenges remain and how can they be addressed?

Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) bacteria are commonly found in the human digestive system. In healthy people, the bacteria do not normally cause any harm. However, the use of antibiotics can trigger dysbiosis by killing gut bacteria that keep C. difficile supressed, causing it to multiply to pathological levels. This can lead to a range of symptoms, such as diarrhoea, fever, swelling of the small intestine, sepsis and, in some cases, death. Patients with CDI can face several challenges when getting a diagnosis, as well as undergoing treatment and management of the infection. Healthcare professionals treating CDI also encounter barriers such as suboptimal diagnostic testing, reimbursement and workforce capacity constraints.

RAND Europe was commissioned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals to undertake two independent studies.

Antibiotics are the standard of care treatment for CDI , but they can sometimes paradoxically worsen dysbiosis leading to a vicious cycle of rCDI . Consequently, alternative treatments to address dysbiosis may be beneficial.

Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has become more widely recommended by CDI treatment guidelines as an option for treating and preventing rCDI . FMT involves transferring a healthy donor’s stool sample to a patient with rCDI to address dysbiosis through gut microbiome restoration. Several previous studies have suggested FMT to be safe and effective. However, there are challenges associated with its implementation and administration, including limited capacity within the healthcare system, recruiting and screening donors, and national, regional, and local regulations. Thus, there is a need for further research in this field, to understand how to support good practice in the care of patients with rCDI .

