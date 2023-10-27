Robert J. Romanelli

Rob Romanelli (he/him) is a research leader at the RAND Corporation. Working primarily for RAND Europe, his focus is on health and well-being. Romanelli's work has covered evaluating health care system policies, programs, and interventions designed to improve the quality and safety of care delivery. He is broadly interested in the intersection of health care delivery, health policy, public health, and health equity.
Romanelli has more than 10 years’ experience working with diverse research partners and clients ranging from U.S. federal agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry. His research has leveraged quantitative and qualitative methods, including systematic and scoping literature reviews, retrospective database analyses, interviews, surveys, and key-stakeholder engagement activities, to synthesize evidence and inform policy decisions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and an M.P.H. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.
Selected Publications
