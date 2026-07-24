Robert J. Romanelli

Is Summer the New Winter? It Might Be for European Health Systems
As heatwaves grow more frequent, intense, and prolonged, they are placing increasing strain on health services across Europe. Is this becoming Europe’s new normal?
Research Leader
He/Him
To schedule an interview, call +44 (1223) 353 329, x2560 or email europeanmedia@rand.org.
Rob Romanelli is a senior research leader at RAND Europe. His work focuses on the evaluation of health care system policies, programs, and interventions designed to improve the quality and safety of care delivery. He is broadly interested in the intersection of health care delivery, health policy, public health, and health equity.
Romanelli has more than 15 years of experience working with diverse research partners and clients, including U.S. federal agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry. His research has leveraged quantitative and qualitative methods, including systematic and scoping literature reviews, retrospective database analyses, interviews, surveys, and key-stakeholder engagement activities, to synthesize evidence and inform policy decisions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and an M.P.H. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.
Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine; M.P.H. in epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; B.S. in biology, St. John's University