Robert J. Romanelli

Robert J. Romanelli

Research Leader

He/Him

Expertise

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Rob Romanelli is a senior research leader at RAND Europe. His work focuses on the evaluation of health care system policies, programs, and interventions designed to improve the quality and safety of care delivery. He is broadly interested in the intersection of health care delivery, health policy, public health, and health equity. 

Romanelli has more than 15 years of experience working with diverse research partners and clients, including U.S. federal agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry. His research has leveraged quantitative and qualitative methods, including systematic and scoping literature reviews, retrospective database analyses, interviews, surveys, and key-stakeholder engagement activities, to synthesize evidence and inform policy decisions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and an M.P.H. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.

Education

Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine; M.P.H. in epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; B.S. in biology, St. John's University

Selected Work

  • Romanelli RJ, Azar KMJ, S Sudat, Hung D, Frosch D, Pressman AR, "The Learning Health System in Crisis: Lessons from the Novel Coronavirus Disease Pandemic," Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes, 5(1), 2021
  • Azar KMJ, Shen Z, Romanelli RJ, Robinson S, Brown S, Smits K, Lockhart SH, Pressman AR, "Disparities in Outcomes among COVID-19 Patients in a Large Health Care System in California," Health Affairs, 39(7), 2020
  • Segal JB, Onasanya O, Daubresse M, Lee CY, Moechtar M, Pu X, Sutcher SK, Romanelli RJ, "Determinants of Generic Drug Substitution in the United States," Therapeutic Innovation & Regulatory Science, 54(1), 2020
  • Chung S, Huang Q, LaMori L, Doshi L, Romanelli RJ., "Patient-Reported Experiences in Discussing Prescribed Medications with a Health Care Provider: Evidence for Racial/Ethnic Disparities in a Large Health Care Delivery System," Population Health Management, 23(1), 2020
  • Marcum ZA, Huang HC, Romanelli RJ, "Statin Dosing Instructions, Medication Adherence, and Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol: A Cohort Study of Incident Statin Users," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 34(11), 2019

Authored by Robert J. Romanelli

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