Acute Respiratory Infection Hub process evaluation

Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) Hubs were set up across England in winter 2022/2023 to help deal with higher-than-expected demand on emergency healthcare services from people with respiratory infections like colds, flu and COVID-19. This evaluation was carried out to understand how ARI Hubs have been set up and run, what outcomes they are expected to achieve and whether it would be possible to carry out a more in-depth study of their effectiveness and value for money in the future. The study ran from May 2025 to June 2026 and involved a review of prior local evaluation studies; a survey covering 35 of the 42 regional health bodies (i.e. Integrated Care Boards [ICBs]) in England; 23 interviews with 38 National Health Service (NHS) staff at national, regional and local levels; 3 focus groups with 28 members of the public; and a workshop with around 20 NHS staff and 3 public representatives. ARI Hubs across England varied in how they delivered services, but they appeared to provide extra primary-care capacity in winter and received positive feedback from patients. Evidence that ARI Hubs reduced pressures on emergency healthcare services was limited, but this will be addressed in a future impact study. Future planning for ARI Hub delivery should focus on improving patient access to ARI Hubs, the ability to scale up and scale down services as needed, and earlier decision making around funding.