Acute Respiratory Hub Evaluation

What is the issue?

Acute respiratory infections are a major contributor to the high demand for NHS services all year round, especially during winter. In response to this challenge, to reduce demand for appointments at GP surgeries and inappropriate attendances in emergency departments (EDs), an acute respiratory infection (ARI) Hub model was developed in England to provide more timely and appropriate assessment and treatment to adults and children with respiratory symptoms. The ARI Hub model is based on care delivered through COVID assessment hubs during the pandemic. Whilst the ARI Hub model has potential to help to reduce the pressures on the NHS, there is currently little known about how ARI Hubs have been set up and how they achieve their desired impacts on a national scale.

How did we help?

Through the Cambridge and RAND Europe National Evaluation Team (CARE-NET) – a 5-year programme of work funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) – RAND Europe is working with The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute (THIS Institute) at the University of Cambridge to conduct an evaluation of ARI Hubs across England.

This evaluation is divided into two phases. The first phase is a 12-month process evaluation, and the second phase is a 12-month impact evaluation. Details on the recently completed process evaluation and the ongoing impact evaluation can be found below.

ARI Hub process evaluation

Process evaluation goals

The goals of the process evaluation were to generate an in-depth understanding of ARI Hubs across England and to assess the feasibility of a future evaluation to understand their impacts.

The primary research questions were as follows:

How are ARI hubs arranged and delivered in England, and what operational and other factors affect their delivery? What outcomes and impacts do stakeholders expect ARI hubs in England to achieve, and what kind of information is collected to assess their effectiveness and costs? What is the feasibility of an outcomes and economic evaluation of ARI hubs, and what design could be appropriate?

The process evaluation used quantitative and qualitative methods, including desk-based research, a survey of ARI hub leads, and interviews or focus groups with key stakeholders. Stakeholders included ARI hub leads, wider health system representatives (such as clinicians and individuals from Integrated Care Boards [ICBs], Primary Care Networks [PCNs], and NHS hospital trusts), and members of the public. Further, this evaluation developed a theory of change to explain how the ARI hubs might bring about their impacts.

What did we find?

Almost all ICBs (41 of 42) ran ARI Hubs in winter 2022/2023 with one-off NHS England funding, but only 12 ICBs were still operating hubs by winter 2025/2026, mainly because ICBs had to use local budgets.

(41 of 42) ran ARI Hubs in winter 2022/2023 with one-off NHS England funding, but only 12 were still operating hubs by winter 2025/2026, mainly because had to use local budgets. In winter 2025/2026, within these 12 ICBs , the remaining hubs operated through 74 systems across 27 local areas, using three main delivery models: at-scale (one or a few sites within an area), distributed delivery (by GP surgeries, for example within a PCN ), and co-located (near emergency or urgent care services).

, the remaining hubs operated through 74 systems across 27 local areas, using three main delivery models: at-scale (one or a few sites within an area), distributed delivery (by surgeries, for example within a ), and co-located (near emergency or urgent care services). Hubs were concentrated in the North of England and generally served areas with higher population density, greater socioeconomic deprivation, and higher respiratory disease burden.

Most hubs were run by primary-care organisations and staffed mainly by GPs and locum clinicians, with some using Advanced Nurse Practitioners to increase appointments within fixed budgets; children made up a large share of patients.

and locum clinicians, with some using Advanced Nurse Practitioners to increase appointments within fixed budgets; children made up a large share of patients. Referrals mainly came from patients’ own GP surgeries, while NHS 111 referrals were limited due to issues with registering sites on the Directory of Services. Self-referral was not available.

surgeries, while NHS 111 referrals were limited due to issues with registering sites on the Directory of Services. Self-referral was not available. Evidence suggests hubs were well used and popular with patients, but there is limited robust evidence that they reduced GP surgery or emergency-care demand or delivered value for money; and induced demand cannot be ruled out.

surgery or emergency-care demand or delivered value for money; and induced demand cannot be ruled out. A future impact evaluation will be feasible, despite some methodological challenges.

What can be done?

Future planning for ARI Hub delivery should focus on improving patient access to ARI Hubs; adding flexibility so they can scale up and scale down services, as needed; integrating hubs with other respiratory services; ensuring hub services are appropriate for children, who are frequent users; and making earlier decisions each year around funding.

ARI Hub impact evaluation

Impact evaluation goals

The goal of the impact evaluation is to quantify outcomes related to ARI Hubs and their potential value for money.

How are we helping?

We are examining health service utilisation data from NHS England in areas that have ARI Hubs compared to areas that do not have ARI Hubs. The primary outcome of interest is ARI -related ED walk-in attendances. Secondary outcomes of interest include GP surgery and ED waiting times, ambulance callouts/conveyances to hospital, emergency hospital admissions, length-of-stay in hospital, and antibiotic prescribing.