Senior Analyst

She/Her

Expertise

Stephanie Stockwell (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND. She works primarily for RAND Europe in the health and wellbeing group. Her research interests include lifestyle behaviours such as physical activity and sedentary behaviour, health over the life course with particular interest in child and older adult populations, disease prevention and management, primary care research, the use of technology in health, workplace wellbeing, and women's health.

Stockwell completed her Ph.D. from Anglia Ruskin University with a thesis on digital behaviour change interventions for physical activity and sedentary behaviour in older adults; her master's thesis explored cardiometabolic risk associated with sedentary behaviour in children.  

Education

Ph.D., Anglia Ruskin University; M.Sc., University of Bedfordshire; B.Sc. (Hons) First Class in sport and physical education, University of Bedfordshire

Selected Work

  • Stockwell, S., Trott, M., Tully, M., Shin, J.I., Barnett, Y., Butler, L.T., McDermott, D. and Smith, L., "Changes in physical activity and sedentary behaviours from before to during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown: A Systematic Review ," BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, 2021
  • Stockwell, S., Stubbs, B., Jackson, S.E., Fisher, A., Yang, L. and Smith, L., "Internet use, social isolation and loneliness in older adults," Ageing and Society, 2020
  • Olanrewaju, O., Stockwell, S., Stubbs, B. and Smith, L., "Sedentary behaviours, cognitive function, and possible mechanisms in older adults: a systematic review," Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, 2020
  • Stockwell, S., Schofield, P., Fisher, A., Firth, J., Jackson, S.E., Stubbs, B. and Smith, L., "Digital behavior change interventions to promote physical activity and/or reduce sedentary behavior in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis," Experimental Gerontology, 2019
  • Stockwell, S.L., Smith, L.R., Weaver, H.M., Hankins, D.J. and Bailey, D.P., "Associations of Sitting Behavior Patterns with Cardiometabolic Risk in Children: The Sit Less for Health Cross-Sectional Study," Journal of Physical Activity and Health, 2019
  • Smith, L., White, S., Stubbs, B., Hu, L., Veronese, N., Vancampfort, D., Hamer, M., Gardner, B. and Yang, L., "Depressive symptoms, handgrip strength, and weight status in US older adults," Journal of Affective Disorders, 2018
  • Champion, R.B., Smith, L.R., Smith, J., Hirlav, B., Maylor, B.D., White, S.L. and Bailey, D.P., "Reducing prolonged sedentary time using a treadmill desk acutely improves cardiometabolic risk markers in male and female adults," Journal of Sports Sciences, 2018

