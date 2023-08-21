Gastrointestinal Disorders

This paper addresses the paucity of multidisciplinary perspectives that consider clinical practice related and healthcare system-related challenges to optimizing care deliver for C. difficile infection.
This paper aims to identify key components of faecal microbiota transplantation provision relating to the patient care pathway, stool donor pathway and wider healthcare system, and to explore variation in practice.
Hospitalizations of young children in Mexico continued to decline three years after the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, showing that disease outbreaks can act as "natural nudges" that spur long-lasting effects on behavior and health outcomes.
Previous studies have identified an increasing number of gastroenterology (GI) procedures using anesthesia services to provide sedation, with a majority of these services delivered to low-risk patients. The aim of this study was to update these trends with the most recent years of data.
This study systematically reviewed the evidence on the effectiveness, diagnostic accuracy, and harms of colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, computed tomographic colonography, and stool tests for colorectal cancer screening.
Patients who visited their primary care provider one or more times were almost twice as likely to be screened for colorectal cancer and about 30 percent more likely receive a follow-up colonoscopy after a positive screening result.
Comparative modeling of colorectal cancer screening methods for previously unscreened adults found that the use of four strategies over different intervals between the ages of 50 and 75 years yielded a comparable balance of benefit and burden.
Claims data analysis suggests that physicians may be identifying more patients in the coding system as being at high risk of complications from some outpatient procedures in order to ensure payment for anesthesia services.
Describes research related to the design of episode-based payment models for ambulatory gastroenterology and cardiology services for possible testing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.
This study aims to describe the magnitude of hospital costs among patients undergoing abdominal surgery, and determine whether hospital costs estimates are consistent with clinical expectations of hospital resource use.
A rapid evidence assessment confirms an association between the quality of recreational bathing waters and the risk of gastrointestinal illness, particularly in fresh water, but there is insufficient evidence to determine whether a revision to the European Bathing Directive is needed.
Probiotics are believed to improve health by maintaining a normal balance of microorganisms in the human intestines. Evidence shows that they can reduce the risk of developing diarrhea, which is a common side effect of taking antibiotics.
The use of dedicated anesthesia providers for routine gastroenterology (GI) procedures is seen as medically justifiable only for high-risk patients. Eliminating these services for low-risk patients could generate $1.1 billion in savings per year.