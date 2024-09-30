Improving care for patients with Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI)

Challenges and opportunities for diagnosis, treatment and management in France

Lucy Hocking, Mark Wilcox, Nicola Petrosillo, Paul Griffin, Theodore Steiner, Gail Attara, Joel Doré, Mark Cabling, Stephanie Stockwell, Robert J. Romanelli, et al.

Data VizPublished Sep 30, 2024

Cover: Improving care for patients with <em>Clostridioides difficile</em> infection (CDI)
Clostridioides difficile (C. Difficile) is a bacterium commonly restricted to low numbers in the human gut without harm. However, imbalance of the gut environment — often in response to antibiotic use or after gastrointestinal surgery — leads to its overgrowth and production of harmful toxins, known as C. Difficile Infection (CDI). The objective of this research was to better understand the key challenges in the clinical care pathway for CDI to inform future clinical practice and policy.

Topics

Document Details

  • Copyright: Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Publisher: RAND Corporation
  • Availability: Web-Only
  • Year: 2024
  • Pages: 1
  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/IGA3265-9
  • Document Number: IG-A3265-9

Research conducted by

This study was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals and was independently conducted by RAND Europe.

