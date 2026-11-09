Transcript

Heather Williams

If there's a war with China, then the first sign for many Americans may not be a news alert. Instead, it could be a skyline gone dark, a canceled flight, a phone that suddenly stops working.

Ian Mitch

This is one of the new challenges the nation could face if an adversary targets a critical infrastructure Americans rely on. The homeland may be part of the battlefield from the very start.

Heather Williams

So, what would it mean for the U.S. to fight a war abroad while managing major disruptions at home?

Ian Mitch

Could the system withstand that kind of pressure? Are we prepared? And if not, what can we do now? To find out, RAND developed a wargame called Inverted Rook.

Heather Williams

Inverted Rook brings together national security leaders, emergency managers, and infrastructure operators from the private sector to work through realistic crisis scenarios.

Ian Mitch

The game grapples with the basic reality of modern life. Whether we realize it or not, we all depend on critical systems—power, water, transportation, food supply—that may be vulnerable in a conflict.

Heather Williams

Take the example with China. Let's say Beijing moves to invade Taiwan and Washington intervenes. As U.S. forces deploy overseas, disruptions begin at home. Banks are targeted by hackers. Shipping at American ports is interrupted. The electric grid comes under attack. Panic sets in. Americans don't know why this is happening, how long it will go on, or how bad it might get. China could be trying to stop the U.S. from helping Taiwan altogether or simply distracting Washington with a crisis at home. Either way, local responders have to shoulder the burden while still managing everyday emergencies.

Ian Mitch

Inverted Rook lets us game out scenarios like this one. Participants are forced to confront difficult questions. How do governments respond when multiple systems fail at once? How do federal, state, and local authorities coordinate with each other under extreme stress? And how do authorities share limited resources? These aren't questions you want to answer on the fly. That's why RAND is working to help stress-test the system, spot vulnerabilities, and strengthen America's ability to respond.

Heather Williams

Games we've led with federal officials and state and local partners have already revealed several lessons. One, dealing with a large-scale crisis would require a new response model. Many emergency response systems are built for natural disasters that affect a single region. A crisis that affects multiple sectors and is tied to a conflict overseas would place very different demands on the government. We need playbooks to connect local action to national plans.

Ian Mitch

Two, federalism is both a strength and a constraint. In a typical disaster, local and state agencies respond first, with the federal government serving as a safety net. But this kind of crisis is different. It may be unclear if disruptions are caused or coincidental, and we may not immediately know who's responsible. If the federal government hangs back, staying in reactive mode, then that would put the U.S. at a disadvantage. Clarifying authorities for federal action in advance would allow for a faster, more proactive response.

Heather Williams

Three, a sustained response is critical. Current response systems are built for short-term disasters. They could break down if emergencies drag on and states conserve their resources. We don't know what happens when there isn't enough to go around or when people fear that sharing with others might leave them at risk. Better systems for tracking resources and coordinating aid could help.

Ian Mitch

Four, communication can get complicated. National leaders may focus on projecting strength to deter adversaries. Meanwhile, state and local officials may urge caution to ensure that residents stay prepared. Those mixed signals could complicate the response and maybe even make the crisis worse. Response planning must account for this tension.

Heather Williams

Threats to America's critical infrastructure are changing. They're becoming faster, more complex, harder to predict. But here's the good news. The tools to help us prepare are changing, too.

Ian Mitch

Inverted Rook brings together leaders from every level of government and the private sector to work on this challenge together. The bottom line is that defending the U.S. in the next major crisis may require action abroad and at home. The time to prepare is now.