Threats to Critical Infrastructure
A Survey
ResearchPublished Jun 11, 2024
U.S. critical infrastructure supports the prosperity of the nation, yet the health of these assets, systems, networks, and facilities is often taken for granted. In this report, the authors analyze threats and hazards to critical infrastructure and examine the vectors by which an adversary might conduct attacks against the homeland. They also look at other impacts resulting from infrastructure age and maintenance and from weather challenges.
A Survey
ResearchPublished Jun 11, 2024
U.S. critical infrastructure supports the prosperity of the nation and its people. It permeates the daily lives of citizens, underpinning the safety and security of the general public and ensuring the economic well-being of the nation, yet the health of these assets, systems, networks, and facilities is often taken for granted. In this report, the authors analyze threats and hazards to critical infrastructure and examine the vectors by which an adversary might conduct attacks against the homeland. They also look at the cascading effects of an attack and other impacts resulting from infrastructure age and maintenance and from weather challenges, and they offer characterizations of various types of threat actors and vectors to raise awareness of systemic vulnerabilities and threat environments that can affect critical U.S. infrastructure.
This research was sponsored by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
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