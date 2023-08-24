Overview
Sam Wallace is a policy analyst at RAND, based out of the Arlington, Virginia office. He works on a broad range of defense and intelligence matters, with expertise in force planning, military logistics, chemical and biological defense, security cooperation, and wargaming. Before joining RAND, he served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps (USMC). In that capacity he deployed to the Indo-Pacific as an infantry officer, leading a unit in training exercises with other elements of the joint force and allied militaries. He currently is an infantry officer in the Marine Corps Reserve.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics and a Master of Public Policy with a focus on International Security, both from the University of Maryland, College Park.