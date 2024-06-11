Defending the Homeland Against Critical Infrastructure Attacks
Exploring a Hypothetical Campaign of Cascading Impacts
ResearchPublished Jun 11, 2024
In this report, the authors discuss threats to seven classes of critical infrastructure and put forward a hypothetical case study to examine several phases of an adversarial attack on the United States. The attack is intended to constrain U.S. decisionmaking, disrupt military deployment, and impose strategically relevant costs on the civilian populace.
Exploring a Hypothetical Campaign of Cascading Impacts
ResearchPublished Jun 11, 2024
In this report, the authors discuss threats to critical infrastructure (CI) and put forward a hypothetical case study to examine several phases of an adversarial attack on the United States. The attack is intended to constrain U.S. decisionmaking, disrupt military deployment, and impose strategically relevant costs on the civilian populace.
The authors aggregate CIs into seven classes to demonstrate how an attack on any one of these categories can have outsized effects because of interdependencies between infrastructure assets, systems, and networks.
Because of the interconnected nature of CI systems, damage to one system can adversely affect another. This may lead to a cascading hazard, producing disruptions across geographic boundaries and CIs. The authors draw on reports of recent attacks on U.S. CI systems to inform the case study. These real-world events demonstrate interdependencies, probable effects, and challenges that could arise from future potential adversarial action targeting infrastructure in the homeland. Finally, the authors recommend actions to reduce the likelihood and severity of disruptions to U.S. CI in the event of attacks by a capable adversary.
This research was prepared for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
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