Daniel Egel
Senior Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of California, Berkeley; B.A. in biology, University of Chicago

Overview

Daniel Egel is an economist at RAND, RAND's Department of State portfolio manager, codirector of RAND's Initiative for Economics and Security, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Egel's research focuses on the intersection of economics and national security, particularly as it applies to U.S. overseas activities. Recent research includes an ongoing exploration of U.S.-China economic competition and cooperation; holistic analysis of America’s irregular warfare capability; assessments of U.S. counterinsurgency and counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria; analyses of the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; examinations of the national security implications of digital currencies; economic analyses of Brexit, postconflict reconstruction in Syria, and U.S. international security commitments; and support to the peace process in Yemen. Egel served as an embedded analyst with the Combined Forces Special Operations Component Command–Afghanistan and NATO Special Operations Component Command–Afghanistan and as the lead researcher for an international team assessing job creation opportunities for Syrian refugees. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Embedded Analyst, NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan; Embedded Analyst, Combined Forces Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan; Consultant, Yemen Social Fund for Development, Sana'a, Yemen; Research Team Lead, United Nations Development Programme, Sub-regional Response Facility for the Syrian Crisis (Jordan); Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California Institute for Global Conflict and Cooperation; Consultant, Middle East Youth Initiative, The Brookings Institution; Senior Research Assistant, The Brookings Institution

Recent Projects

  • Building an Enduring Peace in Yemen
  • The American Way of Irregular War
  • Alternatives in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
  • Evaluation of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund
  • The Middle East Development Initiative

Selected Publications

Egel, Daniel, Shira Efron, and Linda Robinson, Peace Dividend: Widening the Economic Growth and Development Benefits of the Abraham Accords, RAND Corporation (PE-A1149-1), 2021

Cleveland, Charles T., Daniel Egel, The American Way of Irregular War: An Analytical Memoir, RAND Corporation (PE-A301-1), 2020

Egel, Daniel, C. Ross Anthony, Shira Efron, Rita T. Karam, Mary E. Vaiana, and Charles P. Ries, Alternatives in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-A725-1), 2021

Linda Robinson, Daniel Egel, & Ryan Andrew Brown, Measuring the Effectiveness of Special Operations, RAND (RR-2504), 2019

Cleveland, Charles T., Ryan C. Crocker, Daniel Egel, Andrew Liepman, and David Maxwell, An American Way of Political Warfare: A Proposal, RAND Corporation (PE-304), 2018

Daniel Egel, Andrew Parasiliti, Charles P. Ries, & Dori Walker, Estimating the Economic Benefits of Levant Integration, RAND (RR-2375), 2019

Eric Robinson, Daniel Egel, Patrick B. Johnston, Sean Mann, Alexander D. Rothenberg, & David Stebbins, When the Islamic State Comes to Town: The Economic Impact of Islamic State Governance in Iraq and Syria, RAND (RR-1970), 2017

C. Ross Anthony, Daniel Egel, Charles P. Ries, et al., The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, RAND (RR-740-1), 2015

Honors & Awards

  • Mentorship Award, RAND
  • Gold Award for Innovation, RAND
  • Leonard Schaeffer Medal, RAND

