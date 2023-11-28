Daniel Egel is an economist at RAND, RAND's Department of State portfolio manager, codirector of RAND's Initiative for Economics and Security, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Egel's research focuses on the intersection of economics and national security, particularly as it applies to U.S. overseas activities. Recent research includes an ongoing exploration of U.S.-China economic competition and cooperation; holistic analysis of America’s irregular warfare capability; assessments of U.S. counterinsurgency and counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria; analyses of the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; examinations of the national security implications of digital currencies; economic analyses of Brexit, postconflict reconstruction in Syria, and U.S. international security commitments; and support to the peace process in Yemen. Egel served as an embedded analyst with the Combined Forces Special Operations Component Command–Afghanistan and NATO Special Operations Component Command–Afghanistan and as the lead researcher for an international team assessing job creation opportunities for Syrian refugees. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.
Selected Publications
