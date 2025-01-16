Commentary
Countering Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'
Jan 16, 2025
RAND's research on low-intensity conflict examines the political, military, and humanitarian dimensions of limited armed confrontations, including insurgencies, guerrilla warfare, and hybrid operations that fall below the threshold of conventional war. By analyzing strategies, outcomes, and the roles of military and civilian actors, RAND provides defense planners and policymakers with frameworks for navigating complex, ambiguous operational environments.