Joan Chang is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and doctoral candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Prior to joining RAND, she taught languages in East Asia, studied natural and social sciences in the United States, and joined humanitarian and health care teamwork in South Asia. Her professional experience in academia, government, and nonprofits includes fieldwork with the UCSF Institute for Global Health Sciences, policy research at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and advocacy leadership in local and international organizations, with various publications in science, medicine, politics, culture, strategy, and policy.
With formal training in quantitative and qualitative research, she earned certificates in Japan and Taiwan and graduate degrees in the U.S. in international health and public policy with recognition in Singapore. At RAND she has worked on health care, sustainability, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, global security and defense, socioeconomic equity, international relations, and the law and ethics, with special attention to fellow vulnerable populations. Her dissertation consists of a comparative policy analysis of the U.S. and Asia with support from the Tateuchi Foundation and the PRGS Cazier Initiative. Now she works on projects for the RAND International division, including the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, with a combination of interdisciplinary scholarly research and international policy teamwork.
