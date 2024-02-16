Bridget R. Kane

Overview
Bridget Kane is an information scientist at the RAND Corporation. She specializes in machine learning and intelligence topics, and has worked primarily with the Intelligence Community (IC) in the creation of analytic products and technical strategies. Since joining RAND, her work has focused on the evaluation of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology, testing and validation of future AI capabilities, and assessing of the value of analytic production for the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. She began her career as a machine learning engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton.
Applications of her past work include contributions to the development of business intelligence environments for the IC, improvements to analytic efficiency through the creation of a large-scale natural language processing tool, and the generation of a personnel risk management platform for those working in vulnerable conditions.
Kane holds a Master of Urban Spatial Analytics from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Anthropology, Minor in African Studies with certificates in GIS and Remote Sensing from the University of Pittsburgh.