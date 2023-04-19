Ian Mitch is a senior policy researcher at RAND, where his research focuses on terrorism, transnational criminal networks, cybersecurity, and homeland security issues. His recent work analyzes terrorism preparedness and resilience, critical infrastructure security, and border and immigration security.
He joined RAND from the Department of Homeland Security, where he was a senior intelligence officer focusing on terrorism, immigration and travel security, and the Middle East. During his tenure in the intelligence community, Mitch was also a senior analyst at the National Intelligence Council focusing on Iranian foreign policy, leadership decisionmaking, and unconventional military capabilities.
Prior to joining the federal government, Mitch served in a number of research positions focusing on Middle East and national security issues at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Department of State, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, and Israel Policy Forum. He is also a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations. His writings have appeared in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, the National Interest, and International Affairs.
He received an M.A. in security studies from Georgetown University and a B.A. in political science from Wake Forest University.