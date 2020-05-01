The Risk-Mitigation Value of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential

The Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®) is one of multiple measures that the Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA) introduced to enhance security at U.S. ports. Anyone with unescorted access to a secure area at an MTSA-regulated facility, vessel, or outer continental shelf (OCS) facility must have a TWIC. Congress established TWIC to help prevent transportation security incidents. TWIC's primary function is to establish that the holder has passed a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security threat assessment (STA); the TWIC card can also serve as identification.

Each secure area at each regulated location must maintain an access control program and verify three things at every access point: identity, presence and validity of the TWIC card, and whether the person has a business purpose at that facility. Currently, facilities are required only to conduct visual verification of the TWIC card, either at each time of entry or at time of enrollment into a facility physical access control system (PACS). A pending regulation, which we call the TWIC-reader rule, would require that any high-risk facility electronically inspect the card and, using biometrics, match it to the holder.

The governing legislation requires that an assessment of TWIC determine the program's value in mitigating the risk of terrorism and crime at ports. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security commissioned the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center to complete that comprehensive assessment. In this report, the authors establish factors that increase or decrease TWIC's security value and determine what TWIC's value would need to be to offset the costs of establishing further access control requirements for facilities.