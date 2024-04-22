David Metz is a senior quantitative analyst at RAND. He specializes in benefit-cost analysis and quantitative methods to evaluate the impacts of government policies and programs across a broad range of topics, including homeland security, occupational safety and health, resilience and hazard mitigation, well-being, and equity. His work supports risk-informed and evidence-based decision making through federal and state regulatory analyses. His areas of expertise include econometrics, economic modeling, mixed-methods research, program evaluation, data analysis, and surveys.
Metz has conducted regulatory impact analyses for federal and state agencies, including the California Department of Industrial Relations, California State Treasurer's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Environmental Protection Agency. His recent work has focused on the social and economic impact of health and safety interventions by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. He also has significant expertise in developing sophisticated cost analysis tools to help decisionmakers in a variety of policy contexts, such as the allocation of disaster relief funding and colocation options for enhanced and more cost-effective federal property management.
Prior to joining RAND, Metz worked at Industrial Economics, Inc. where he specialized in regulatory impact analysis and economic damages valuation. He received an M.Sc. in economics from University College London and a B.A. in international relations and economics from Tufts University.
Selected Publications
