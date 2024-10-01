Brandon F. De Bruhl

Brandon De Bruhl is a senior technical analyst at RAND and professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He previously served as a senior policy analyst at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) within the Executive Office of the President and has taught at Loyola Marymount University (LMU).
His research examines how emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies shape public finance and national security, particularly in conflict scenarios. He holds a B.A. in political economics from Seattle University, an M.A. in international relations from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, and an M.P.P. from the USC Sol Price School, where he is pursuing a Ph.D. in public policy and management.
Education
M.P.P. in economics and public policy, University of Southern California (USC); M.A. in international relations, Syracuse University; B.A. in political science, Seattle University