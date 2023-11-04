Douglas Yeung is an associate director of the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program (MTC) within the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a senior behavioral and social scientist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research has examined communication styles, behaviors, and mental health when using technology. His recent work has explored how policymakers can use insight from emerging technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence, social media) for well-being and civic policy-making. Yeung's other research involves online professional communities, and explores workforce attitudes, organizational knowledge-sharing, and how people discuss and seek career information. He has also conducted research on racial equity, such as how minorities perceive military careers, and Asian-American experiences of racism during COVID-19.
Recently, he has led work to understand public views of government use of technology such as AI and to evaluate pandemic-related changes in risky behaviors. His work has been published in academic journals (e.g., Journal of Medical Internet Research, Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness) and for public audiences (e.g., USA Today, NBC News, San Francisco Chronicle, Scientific American).
Before coming to RAND, Yeung was a product analyst at Oracle, and also helped to create a mobile application that was a grand prize winner in Google's first Android Developer Challenge. He received a Ph.D. from Rutgers University - Newark, and a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Selected Publications
Boudreaux, Benjamin, Douglas Yeung, and Rachel Steratore, The Department of Homeland Security's Use of Emerging Technologies: Why Public Perception Matters, RAND Corporation (PE-A691-1), 2022
Dong, Lu, Jennifer Bouey, Douglas Yeung, Peggy G. Chen, and Priya Gandhi, Addressing Anti-Asian Racism in the Era of COVID-19: Next Steps for a Research Agenda, RAND Corporation (RR-A1594-1), 2021
Yeung, Douglas, Inez Khan, Nidhi Kalra, and Osonde A. Osoba, Identifying Systemic Bias in the Acquisition of Machine Learning Decision Aids for Law Enforcement Applications, RAND Corporation (PE-A862-1), 2021
Douglas Yeung, Rebecca Balebako, Carlos Ignacio Gutierrez Gaviria, Michael Chaykowsky, Face Recognition Technologies: Designing Systems that Protect Privacy and Prevent Bias, RAND Corporation (RR-4226), 2020
Lim, Nelson, Sarah Michal Greathouse, and Douglas Yeung, "The 2014 Technology Summit for Victim Service Providers: Identifying Challenges and Possible Solutions," Fletcher Security Review, 6(1), 2014
Douglas Yeung, "How Can Social Media Catalyze Policy Action and Social Change for Health and Wellbeing?" Journal of Medical Internet Research, 20(3), 2018
Yeung, D. & Gifford, B., "Potential Recruits Seek Information Online for Military Enlistment Decision Making: A Research Note," Armed Forces and Society, 2011
Harber, K.D., Yeung, D.C., & Iacovelli, A., "Psychosocial Resources, Threat, and the Perception of Distance and Height: Support for the Resource and Perception Model," Emotion, 2011