Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security
How AI Impacts the Homeland Security Enterprise
ResearchPublished Aug 16, 2024
This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.
A panel of experts from RAND's Homeland Security Research Division examined the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the Department of Homeland Security and the homeland security enterprise more broadly. The discussion highlighted ways that AI and machine learning might assist agencies in fulfilling their homeland security mission and explored the risks AI poses across the mission set.
Topics
Document Details
- Availability: Web-Only
- Year: 2024
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PTA691-1
- Document Number: PT-A691-1
Citation
Research conducted by
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.