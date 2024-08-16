Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security

How AI Impacts the Homeland Security Enterprise

Carter C. Price, Douglas C. Ligor, Brodi Kotila

ResearchPublished Aug 16, 2024

A panel of experts from RAND's Homeland Security Research Division examined the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the Department of Homeland Security and the homeland security enterprise more broadly. The discussion highlighted ways that AI and machine learning might assist agencies in fulfilling their homeland security mission and explored the risks AI poses across the mission set.

