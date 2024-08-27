Community Learning and Outreach Toolkit for Countering Anti-Asian Hate

This toolkit is an evidence-informed resource developed for community-based organization staff to address racism-related challenges faced by Asian American community members. It aims to be an essential guide to help community-based organizations foster understanding, enhance response efficacy, and promote positive engagement with the Asian American community. The toolkit's content derives from a literature review, discussions with representatives of Asian American community-based organizations in Los Angeles and New York City, and a 2023–2024 survey completed by more than 800 community members in the two cities.

The toolkit defines key terms used to describe anti-Asian hate and explains the differences between them, lists options for responding to hate incidents and crimes, describes common barriers and challenges that community members might face when seeking services and outlines potential solutions, and presents the most common outreach strategies used by community-based organizations to reach Chinese, Korean, and Thai ethnic community members based on the 2023–2024 survey findings.

The toolkit includes an infographic, requested by community-based organizations, that visually summarizes the toolkit's content to facilitate staff training, as well as four appendixes with additional survey findings and examples of countering anti-Asian hate campaigns.