Dr. Jennifer Bouey is Tang Chair for China Policy Studies, a senior policy researcher, and an epidemiologist at RAND. She also serves as the department chair for Global Health at Georgetown University and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She leads wide-ranged collaborative research initiatives on the U.S.-China relationship, racial equity for Asian Americans, global health security, and health equity. Currently, she is working on projects to assess the impact of China's overseas development, study global health and soft power, on gender equity, and on coordinating U.S.-China Track II dialogues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bouey has testified multiple times before U.S. Congressional committees on China's public health, global health, and health care reforms.
Bouey's work has been quoted in general interest publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Economist, and The Hill, as well as scholarly journals such as the American Journal of Public Health, Health Affairs, Emerging Infectious Diseases, and BMJ Open. NIH, HRSA/HHS, and multiple foundations have funded her research on infectious disease prevention among the migrant population. Bouey also has been a consultant to the World Bank Group, UNAIDS, USAID, Hong Kong Government AIDS Fund, and other international NGOs. She earned her Ph.D. and M.P.H. in epidemiology from George Washington University and her M.D. from Peking University Medical School.
Selected Publications
