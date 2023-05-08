Jennifer Bouey

Tang Chair in China Policy Studies; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Education

Ph.D. in epidemiology, George Washington University; M.P.H. in epidemiology, George Washington University; M.D. in clinical medicine, Peking University

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bouey is Tang Chair for China Policy Studies, a senior policy researcher, and an epidemiologist at RAND. She also serves as the department chair for Global Health at Georgetown University and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She leads wide-ranged collaborative research initiatives on the U.S.-China relationship, racial equity for Asian Americans, global health security, and health equity. Currently, she is working on projects to assess the impact of China's overseas development, study global health and soft power, on gender equity, and on coordinating U.S.-China Track II dialogues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bouey has testified multiple times before U.S. Congressional committees on China's public health, global health, and health care reforms.

Bouey's work has been quoted in general interest publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Economist, and The Hill, as well as scholarly journals such as the American Journal of Public Health, Health Affairs, Emerging Infectious Diseases, and BMJ Open. NIH, HRSA/HHS, and multiple foundations have funded her research on infectious disease prevention among the migrant population. Bouey also has been a consultant to the World Bank Group, UNAIDS, USAID, Hong Kong Government AIDS Fund, and other international NGOs. She earned her Ph.D. and M.P.H. in epidemiology from George Washington University and her M.D. from Peking University Medical School.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Susan Mayor Professor in Health Equity, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Georgetown University

Recent Projects

  • China's AI Exports
  • Korea Soft Power in the Era of COVID-19
  • Gender Equity in Asia
  • US-China Track II Diplomacy
  • Anti-Racism Capacity Building in Asian American Communities

Selected Publications

Bouey, Jennifer, Lynn Hu, Keller Scholl, William Marcellino, Rafiq Dossani, Ammar A. Malik, Kyra Solomon, Sheng Zhang, and Andy Shufer, China's AI Exports: Technology Distribution and Data Safety, RAND Corporation (RR-A2696-2), 2023

Bouey, Jennifer, Lynn Hu, Sohaela Amiri, and Rafiq Dossani, Public Health and Soft Power: The Republic of Korea's Initial COVID-19 Response and Its Implications for Health Diplomacy, RAND Corporation (RR-A1415-1), 2022

Parachini, John V., Jennifer Bouey, Daniel M. Gerstein, Alison K. Hottes, Bradley Martin, Trupti Brahmbhatt, Katherine Grace Carman, Anita Chandra, K. Jack Riley, and Barbara Bicksler, Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Outbreak: Preventing and Managing Future Pandemics, RAND Corporation (PE-A1481-2), 2022

Jennifer Bouey, China's Health System Reform and Global Health Strategy in the Context of COVID-19: (Chinese Translation), RAND Corporation (CT-A321-3)

Dong, Lu, Jennifer Bouey, Douglas Yeung, Peggy G. Chen, and Priya Gandhi, Addressing Anti-Asian Racism in the Era of COVID-19: Next Steps for a Research Agenda, RAND Corporation (RR-A1594-1), 2021

Uretsky E, Bouey J, Katz R, "The Changing Paradigm of Global Health with Chinese Characteristics. Global Health Policy," Health Affairs, 2018

Stoto MA, Kang M, Song T, Bouey J, Boyce MR, Katz R, "At the frontier of the global battle against emerging infections: surveillance and management of avian influenza A(H7N9) in Guangdong Province, China," J Glob Health Rep , 3, 2019

Huang ZJ, Zheng C, "Type 2 Diabetes among 6 Asian Ethnic Groups in California: The Nexus of Ethnicity, Gender, and Generational Status," J Health Care Poor Underserved, 26(2), 2015

Languages

Chinese-Mandarin; English

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: ABC News; BBC; Bloomberg Television; CGTN, China Global Television Network; Global Times; KNX 1070 Radio, CA; Marketplace; NPR, All Things Considered; People's Daily Online, China; Texas Standard; VOA News Online; Voice of America Chinese

Commentary

Publications