China's role in international development has grown along with its global ambition. However, the lack of standardized reporting and limited transparency often challenge policymakers' and researchers’ efforts to understand China's global health projects and their impact. To address this challenge, a RAND team built the China’s Health Assistance Projects Overseas (CHAPO) and an associated web tool that enables interactive visualizations of China's health aid by recipient country and year, with descriptions for each project. The CHAPO web tool highlights projects that include China’s medical teams, which are the long-running flagship of China’s health aid, as well as the growing number of non–medical team projects.

Researchers can download the public CHAPO dataset, which contains the data the web tool displays and additional data fields, to conduct their own research on the motivations and impacts of these projects. Details of the database are documented in a technical manual, also available for download.

Chinese Health Assistance Projects Overseas All projects Medical team Non–medical team

Country Ranking by Aid Amount

Chinese Health Assistance Projects in

Web-Only Year: 2024

2024 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/TLA3336-1

Bouey, Jennifer, Rakesh Pandey, and Agnes Xiangzhen Wang, Mapping China's Health Assistance Projects Overseas, RAND Corporation, TL-A3336-1, 2024.

Digital Credits

Alyson Youngblood (design), Nelson Correia (development), and Marissa Norris (production)