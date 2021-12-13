Lu Dong (she/her) is a behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation. Also a clinical psychologist with expertise in evidence-based psychological treatments for youth and their families, her research has broadly focused on developing and evaluating transdiagnostic psychological interventions, particularly for sleep disturbances in at-risk youth and adults with mental illness. She is also interested in leveraging the science of behavior change to engage and support parents in promoting adolescent health. Prior to joining RAND, Dong was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, where she worked on several National Institutes of Health-funded randomized controlled trials testing transdiagnostic interventions. Dong holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Emory University, an M.H.S. in Mental Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and bachelor's degrees from Peking University.
Selected Publications
Lu Dong, Michael R Dolsen, Armando J Martinez, Haruka Notsu, Allison G Harvey, "A transdiagnostic sleep and circadian intervention for adolescents: six‐month follow‐up of a randomized controlled trial," Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 61(6), 2020
Lu Dong, Laura M. Bogart, Matt G. Mutchler, Sean J. Laurence, David J. Klein, Mahlet Gizaw, Glenn J. Wagner, "Perceived discrimination, adherence to antiretroviral therapy, and HIV care engagement among HIV-positive black adults: the mediating role of medical mistrust," Journal of Behavioral Medicine, 45, 2022
Lu Dong, Nicole B Gumport, Armando J Martinez, Allison G Harvey, "Is improving sleep and circadian problems in adolescence a pathway to improved health? A mediation analysis.," Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 87(9), 2019
Lu Dong, Laura M Bogart, Priya Gandhi, James B Aboagye, Samantha Ryan, Rosette Serwanga, Bisola O Ojikutu, "A qualitative study of COVID-19 vaccine intentions and mistrust in Black Americans: Recommendations for vaccine dissemination and uptake," PloS One, 17(5), 2022
Lu Dong; Jennifer Bouey, "Public Mental Health Crisis during COVID-19 Pandemic, China," Emerging Infectious Diseases, 26(7), 2020
Dong, Lu, Jennifer Bouey, Douglas Yeung, Peggy G. Chen, and Priya Gandhi, Addressing Anti-Asian Racism in the Era of COVID-19: Next Steps for a Research Agenda, RAND Corporation (RR-A1594-1), 2021