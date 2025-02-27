Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security

Research
Public Perceptions of Artificial Intelligence for Homeland Security
Mar 20, 2024
A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.
VideoPublished Feb 27, 2025
The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) tools exposes a new frontier of threats and opportunities for the United States. In this Policy Lab, RAND experts discuss how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security uses AI, public perceptions of these applications, and how AI affects the homeland security enterprise more broadly.
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