Benjamin Boudreaux (he/him) is a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and a policy researcher at RAND working in the intersection of ethics, emerging technology, and human security. His current research focuses on the ethics of artificial intelligence technologies, including issues related to equity, surveillance, and military applications of AI. He teaches Ethics in Theory, Policy, and Practice at Pardee RAND.
Prior to joining RAND, Boudreaux was a diplomat in the State Department's Cyber Policy office, where he worked to promote security, stability, and human rights in cyberspace, and led State's cyber operations portfolio. Boudreaux also taught philosophical ethics and government to persons incarcerated at San Quentin state prison.
Boudreaux holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley where he focused on ethical theory and political philosophy, a M.S. in foreign service from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in economics and philosophy from NYU.