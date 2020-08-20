Benjamin Boudreaux

Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in philosophy, University of California at Berkeley; M.S. in foreign service, Georgetown University; B.A. in economics and philosophy, New York University

Overview

Benjamin Boudreaux (he/him) is a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and a policy researcher at RAND working in the intersection of ethics, emerging technology, and human security. His current research focuses on the ethics of artificial intelligence technologies, including issues related to equity, surveillance, and military applications of AI. He teaches Ethics in Theory, Policy, and Practice at Pardee RAND.

Prior to joining RAND, Boudreaux was a diplomat in the State Department's Cyber Policy office, where he worked to promote security, stability, and human rights in cyberspace, and led State's cyber operations portfolio. Boudreaux also taught philosophical ethics and government to persons incarcerated at San Quentin state prison.

Boudreaux holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley where he focused on ethical theory and political philosophy, a M.S. in foreign service from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in economics and philosophy from NYU.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Previous Positions

Foreign Affairs Officer, U.S. Department of State; Instructor, Prison University Project, San Quentin State Prison

Languages

French

Commentary

  • Woman using a phone with a coronavirus tracking app installed, photo by kzenon/Getty Images
    Health Information Privacy

    Mobile Health Surveillance Is Here to Stay, So How Do We Protect Privacy?

    Mobile phone surveillance can augment public health interventions to manage COVID-19 and might help countries prepare for the next outbreak. But these programs collect sensitive health and behavior data. That raises significant risks to personal privacy and civil liberties.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Inside Sources

  • Artificial eye looking through greenery
    Artificial Intelligence

    Does the U.S. Face an AI Ethics Gap?

    Instead of worrying about an artificial intelligence “ethics gap,” U.S. policymakers and the military community could embrace a leadership role in AI ethics. This may help ensure that the AI arms race doesn't become a race to the bottom.

    Jan 11, 2019

    RealClearDefense

  • World map with electronic circuits
    Cybersecurity

    When Cyber Attacks Occur, Who Should Investigate?

    Data breaches and cyberattacks cross geopolitical boundaries, targeting individuals, corporations and governments. Creating a global body with a narrow focus on investigating and assigning responsibility for cyberattacks could be the first step to creating a digital world with accountability.

    Dec 6, 2018

    United Press International

Publications