Summer Associate FAQs

What should I expect from my summer associate experience?

The program is designed to provide each summer associate with real-world policy research experience and mentorship from senior RAND researchers. Each summer associate is matched with currently funded project(s) and mentor(s), based on educational background, skills and experience, and available project needs. The mentor(s) and summer associate work together to design an experience where the summer associate spends the summer contributing to the larger, ongoing research project(s).

The program also provides regular opportunities for Summer Associates to connect and develop relationships with each other, participate in a range of RAND seminars, events, and social activities, and build networking and research skills. This ensures that Summer Associates have an immersive experience that exposes them to what it is like to work at RAND. At the end of the summer, students are expected to deliver a short presentation that summarizes their research findings. Students leave with a better understanding of RAND's research process, along with practical project work that will contribute to the summer associate's job experience.

What can I expect with a hybrid summer associate assignment at RAND?

Students who participate in-person will be assigned to one of the four RAND offices, which is typically based on the location of their mentor. Students who participate in the fully remote version of program will complete the internship from the place where they live.

Many aspects of the summer associate program will be the same whether you participate in-person or remotely/virtually. You will be assigned a mentor who will meet with you regularly and facilitate collaboration with your project team. You will have the opportunity to engage with other summer associates, attend seminars and workplace events, participate in workshops, and have the opportunity to network with RAND researchers. Participation in these activities will be in-person, remote, or both. At the end of the summer, students will be expected to deliver a short in-person and/or virtual presentation that summarizes their research findings. We strive to ensure a productive and meaningful experience whether in-person or virtual, and we successfully implemented a fully remote/virtual program in summer 2020, 2021, and 2022.

There are several positions that match my background and interests. Should I apply to all relevant positions?

No, you should choose the one position that best matches your background and interests. Only one application will be considered per applicant. If there are several positions that are of interest, applicants should choose the one position that best matches their background and interest. Submitting more than one application will not increase the chances of being selected as one application will be randomly withdrawn. Thus it is best to highlight all relevant strengths in a single application.

Are letters of recommendation required?

Yes, you will be asked to provide the name, organization, and email address of two recommenders when you complete your online application. These individuals should be professors or advisors familiar with your research work. NOTE: You will be notified before we contact your recommenders. We typically request letters in late January/early February, so you may consider asking your recommenders to have their letters ready to submit around this time to allow sufficient time to prepare your letters.

Will I be paid during my Summer Associate internship?

Yes, students receive bi-weekly compensation for the hours that they work. Compensation is competitive with other research fellowships. The summer earnings for 2024 will be approximately $14,000 (before taxes) for 12 weeks of full-time research.

What qualifications are needed to be eligible for the Summer Associate program?

The program is designed for full-time graduate students who have completed at least two years of work that will lead to a doctorate (e.g., PhD, EDD, DRPH, SciD, etc.) or professional degree (e.g., law or medical degree, professional engineer certificate). The program typically does not consider master's degree students except in the engineering, computer or information science, and operations research disciplines. Students must be currently enrolled full-time in a graduate degree program (i.e., are not eligible if they have fulfilled all degree requirements).

**Please Note: Exceptions are occasionally made for first year PhD students if they have significant research experience or prior graduate work. In specific circumstances (e.g., in fields such as computer science), students pursuing a master's degree may be considered. Potential applicants who are unsure of their eligibility may apply, but we recommend in this case that you reach out to the Summer Associate program well in advance of the application deadline with a paragraph describing your qualifications to assist the director in determining your eligibility. Exceptions are decided on a case-by-case basis.

Does RAND offer any undergraduate internships?

RAND only offers graduate-level research internships.

Does RAND offer Summer Associate positions for students who have completed their graduate work?

No, Summer Associate positions are for current graduate students. Researchers who have completed their degree are encouraged to apply for a full-time position at https://jobs.rand.org or can learn more about our postdoctoral fellowship opportunities at https://www.rand.org/about/educational-opportunities.html.

I am on a student visa and require work authorization to work in the United States. Does RAND offer any visa assistance?

Yes, RAND will work with the student to provide appropriate documentation for the student's International Office at their university to ensure proper work authorization is obtained if a position is offered.

How competitive is the RAND Summer Associate program?

Approximately 40–50 Summer Associates enroll in the program each year. Typically we receive more than 400 applications for these positions.

How long is the Summer Associate program and when does it start?

The program is typically 12 weeks of full-time research (8 hours per day, 5 days per week). There is some flexibility in start and end dates for each student, but the program must be completed between May and October. Shorter assignments are possible on a case-by-case basis; in these cases compensation is pro-rated to reflect time worked. The minimum length for the program is 10 weeks.

Will I propose my own project to complete during the Summer Associate experience?

No. Potential mentors with currently funded projects will select Summer Associates whose interests, expertise, and skills align with their project. Summer Associates will work together with their mentor to refine the role and project work that they will complete over the summer. Working on currently funded projects allows Summer Associates to learn about what it's like to work at RAND and to integrate with RAND project teams.

Will I find out about the project and mentor I'm matched with before I need to make a decision?

Yes! Students whose applications are under consideration will be contacted for a phone or video interview. During the interview(s) you will meet your potential mentor(s), learn about the project(s) you've been matched with, and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Where are the Summer Associate openings located?

Our summer 2024 program will be a hybrid model including in-person work at one of RAND's four offices and remote flexibility or fully remote work from where you live.

Students must reside in the U.S. throughout their RAND summer assignment. International students who are planning to live in the U.S. during the summer of 2024 are eligible to apply. Any applicant who does not plan to live in the United States during the summer is not eligible for hire in the 2024 cycle. Positions are typically available in RAND's major U.S. offices—Santa Monica, CA; Washington, DC; Pittsburgh, PA; and Boston, MA. Office placement decisions depend on the availability of in-person mentorship.

Will I have the opportunity to meet with other Summer Associates during the summer?

Yes! Summer Associates will have the opportunity to interact professionally and socially either in-person or virtually.

Is relocation assistance provided to students?

For those students that will be working in one of RAND's offices, travel assistance to and from your summer associate assignment will be provided to eligible students (those that presently live outside the local area).

Does RAND provide any assistance with housing to students during their summer associate assignment?

RAND provides some local housing information to assist students in their housing search. However, students are responsible for securing their own housing as well as the cost of housing while in the program.