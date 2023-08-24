Why Work at RAND?

Because you want to make a difference. Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation

Explore Job Openings Build your career. Build a better future. Find a Job Returning Applicants: Log In Make Real Impact For 75 years, decisionmakers around the world have turned to RAND for help solving the most complex and consequential public policy challenges. RAND is known for its foundational contributions to computing, artificial intelligence, the internet, terrorism research, GPS, systems analysis, space surveillance, and game theory. You may have heard of landmark studies like the RAND Health Insurance Experiment, which showed how patient cost sharing affects total health care costs, quality of care, and population health; and how RAND's studies of sexual orientation in the U.S. military informed the repeal of its “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” policy. Today, we're addressing many pressing issues, such as: Russia's war in Ukraine. RAND experts are analyzing the war from countless angles, providing insights on Russian and Ukrainian capabilities, refugee assistance, the potential for diplomacy, and much more.

Our Core Values: Quality and Objectivity Quality and objectivity enable RAND's mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. Our findings and recommendations are fueled by the best data, the strongest methods, and the brightest minds. Our research must pass an exacting quality-assurance process. We're also committed to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. As a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization, RAND is widely respected for operating independent of political and commercial pressures. We're committed to the public interest, and our research publications are available for free online. My job has meaning; it is work done for the public benefit. I had previously worked in a corporate strategy job that was very lucrative, but found that I felt the most fulfilled working for a mission-driven organization like RAND. From advising the Marine Corps on how to integrate women in combat arms positions to helping the Army define its role in the Indo-Pacific region, I feel very privileged that I get to harness my creativity and passion for something greater than myself. Jonathan P. Wong Associate Director, Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program, RAND Arroyo Center

You Are Welcome Here RAND employees are mission-driven, smart, engaged, creative, passionate, and curious. Collectively, we share: a strong sense of purpose

the belief that no problem is too big, too complex, or too controversial for us to take on

We take pride in the RAND community, and we strive to make everyone feel welcome and valued. Events bring colleagues together from across work silos for fun, well-being, learning, and connection. Examples include: celebrations of the many cultures and backgrounds represented at RAND and in the communities we serve conversations with RAND experts on timely topics unplugged events that help us take a break, socialize, and relax, such as a chili cook-off or a "Tai Chi and tea" session.

on timely topics unplugged events that help us take a break, socialize, and relax, such as a chili cook-off or a "Tai Chi and tea" session. Even more activities are hosted by RAND's employee resource groups. These employee-led communities encourage connection among colleagues, help uplift cultural awareness throughout the organization, and contribute ideas that support RAND's broader efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. After hours, we participate in various social clubs, from softball to gaming to playing in a jazz band. Learn more about RAND's culture and community Photo by Suzanne Genc/RAND Corporation Photo by Ruth Alba/RAND Corporation Photo by Pittsburgh office holiday party photo booth Photo courtesy of the RAND rowing team

Research Professionals: We Help Get Your Work Out There RAND's strategic communications experts can expand the reach of your research. Digital Strategy & Outreach Our communications strategists, designers, and multimedia experts partner with research teams to disseminate RAND findings online. These professionals deliver compelling digital assets—tools, visualizations, videos—to engage the project's target audiences. Social media managers can promote your work on RAND's digital channels and offer you thorough training and guidance. Photo by Nathaniel Lutovsky/RAND Corporation Media Relations Our media relations team has relationships with reporters and media outlets to facilitate coverage of you and your research. Studios in our Santa Monica, Washington, and Pittsburgh offices are available for remote or in-person TV and radio interviews. Commentary editors can advise you on how best to write for newspapers, magazines, and other outlets. Congressional Relations Our congressional relations team helps to further RAND's mission by getting your research to policymakers on Capitol Hill. The team also provides information about congressional activities and interests. Our staff is committed to making your work readily accessible on a bipartisan basis through briefings, testimony, and other services. Working at RAND is a dream job for researchers who want to work on hard policy problems and see their research applied to real solutions. I have never been bored in the nearly 15 years I have been here. My colleagues are smart, creative, and I am inspired every day by the interesting and important research happening all around me. Carrie M. Farmer Codirector, RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute

Operations Professionals: Your Expertise Is Essential RAND provides an exciting intellectual environment and opportunities for career growth. But what makes our jobs rewarding is that everyone at RAND is committed to advancing the public good. Our work matters. It takes many people with different skill sets for RAND research to reach and connect with our audiences and to have meaningful impact in the world. Learn more about RAND's culture and community Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation Some of the operations roles we hire are: administrative assistants

budget/financial analysts

communications analysts

compensation analysts

contract administrators

digital producers

editors and proofreaders

graphic designers

human resources business partners

information systems security officers

legislative analysts

multimedia producers

operations administrators

quality assurance analysts

recruiters

research data specialists

research librarians

research programmers

security specialists

software engineers Read about RAND's job categories By far, it's the people at RAND that make working here so enjoyable and rewarding. Everyone works together to promote RAND's mission. And if you want to make a difference, RAND is the place to be. Reginald Ferguson Manager, Customer Experience